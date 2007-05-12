Australian Schools Have Been Trialling Facial Recognition Technology, Despite Serious Concerns About Children's Data

Netflix Quietly Removes 30 Day Free Trials In Australia

Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again

ErgoMedia Gaming Pad May or May Not Make You a Better Gamer

ErgoMedia500-high.jpg

I never really got into the whole gamer keypad thing, as I figured you'd have to be much more into PC gaming than I am to want to unhook your keyboard and hook up a tinier one so you could frag faster. If having a smaller keyboard actually provided any benefit. But hey, if you really want to get your clan to the top of that Counter-Strike tourney, perhaps this is just the boost you need to get you over the top.

It's the ErgoMedia 500, a gaming pad with what looks like a comfy wrist pad attached. It's got stuff like 11 macros, a scroll wheel, a d-pad, and lit-up buttons. Will it make you any better at your favorite games? It's debatable, but ErgoMedia hopes it's a question that's worth your $43 to answer. â€“Adam Frucci

Product Page [via Everything USB]

Trending Stories Right Now

au elon-musk evs tesla tesla-model-3

Why Teslas Cost So Much In Australia

Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
au feature netflix streaming

Netflix Quietly Removes 30 Day Free Trials In Australia

With more streaming services launching in Australia, you'd think we'd be seeing more incentives being pushed by providers. And yet streaming giant Netflix has removed its 30-day-free trials in Australia.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles