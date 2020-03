Designed by Nikita Golovlev, the Traveller is a GPS navigation system made from E-paper so it can fold and close like a paperback. The unit was created with tourists in mind, letting them pinpoint where they are and easily upload recent photos (the unit will have built-in Wi-Fi and limited storage). The concept is cool, and if it can tell me how to find the nearest bar, I'm all for it. Although for travel purposes, I do wish it were a tad thinner.

Product Page [via Gadget Lab]