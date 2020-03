Ceiling fans are usually staid and boring, despite their obvious pimp-out potential. Enter the Enigma Fan, with a single, swooping five-foot blade that looks like it could roll some serious heads. Besides its boomerang-esque blade, it comes with a halogen light, and can be controlled via remote. Totally worth $800 if you've got it to spend and want your living room to look badass.

Product Page [via Uncrate]