Engadget's Response to Applegate

Technically, I'm obligated to give these guys noogies whenever I can. But I think Ryan's response to "Applegate" is fair. So here's my support of a fellow gadget journalist, feud be damned. (Yes, I said Journalist.)

Ryan explains that his source is a confirmed Apple employee, and that he did indeed try to confirm the rumor with Apple's PR staff before posting, but failed. Knowing how he operates, I knew that, but it's nice to give the world confirmation. He also says that he could have labeled the info a rumor but didn't think that was appropriate. Me? I would have relayed it as rumor. What does it cost you to ask your readers to be careful? Nothing. (Unless you're pulling a prank on them.)

But that's not the point. Newspaper print retractions all the time. The difference is, a matter of impact, and result. When a newspaper screws up, where does the damage control happen? Online. Who's here to back up the fastest news medium around? Readers if you want the stuff that's been combed over and confirmed 100%, wait til tomorrow's paper. Just know that you'll be 20 hours behind the news, and you still can't be sure that the facts are right.

Ryan: Hang tight man, one more day 'til the Weekend.

