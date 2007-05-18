Australian Schools Have Been Trialling Facial Recognition Technology, Despite Serious Concerns About Children's Data

Netflix Quietly Removes 30 Day Free Trials In Australia

Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again

Engadget's Response to Applegate

Technically, I'm obligated to give these guys noogies whenever I can. But I think Ryan's response to "Applegate" is fair. So here's my support of a fellow gadget journalist, feud be damned. (Yes, I said Journalist.)

Ryan explains that his source is a confirmed Apple employee, and that he did indeed try to confirm the rumor with Apple's PR staff before posting, but failed. Knowing how he operates, I knew that, but it's nice to give the world confirmation. He also says that he could have labeled the info a rumor but didn't think that was appropriate. Me? I would have relayed it as rumor. What does it cost you to ask your readers to be careful? Nothing. (Unless you're pulling a prank on them.)

But that's not the point. Newspaper print retractions all the time. The difference is, a matter of impact, and result. When a newspaper screws up, where does the damage control happen? Online. Who's here to back up the fastest news medium around? Readers if you want the stuff that's been combed over and confirmed 100%, wait til tomorrow's paper. Just know that you'll be 20 hours behind the news, and you still can't be sure that the facts are right.

Ryan: Hang tight man, one more day 'til the Weekend. – Brian Lam

Regarding yesterday's Apple news [Engadget]

Trending Stories Right Now

au elon-musk evs tesla tesla-model-3

Why Teslas Cost So Much In Australia

Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
au feature microsoft pc windows-10 windows-10-update

Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again

Here we go again, folks. If you haven't installed the latest Windows 10 update, you should probably steer clear. The new patch is a cornucopia of serious issues that include slow boot times, program crashes and the blue screen of death.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles