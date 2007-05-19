Energy Bill Got You Down? You Need Penguin Power!

Australian Schools Have Been Trialling Facial Recognition Technology, Despite Serious Concerns About Children's Data

In the universe of gadgets meant to monitor or conserve energy usage, this is the first we've seen that takes an anime approach. The Lifinity ECO is either a thermostat or a energy monitor (or both), using helpful cartoon penguins that keep tabs on your heating and AC settings, as well as the stuff plugged in around the house.

Currently only available in Japan, naturally, under Matsushita's National brand, we hope Panasonic considers bringing it to the US, where energy awareness is getting super serial. My only problem with the Lifinity ECO is this: the penguins I know like the AC cranked to the max. How's that gonna help shrink a guy's carbon footprint? – Wilson Rothman

Penguins at home [Akihabaranews]

