enano e2 is Like a Greener, Pricier Mac Mini

Green PCs don't come very often, so it's no surprise enano's new e2 caught our eye. Enano claims their new Ecossential PCs are 95% quieter, 80% more energy efficient, and 65% cooler than your typical desktop.

That doesn't mean they're wimpy, though. The e2s can still run with the big dogs, packing up to 4GB of RAM, a TV tuner and built-in wireless. If you want something with a little more oomph (meaning something with one of the new Core 2 Duo chips) you're better off waiting for this bad boy. Otherwise, treehuggers can start lining up for the e2s now. Just don't forget your plastic. They range from $1,100 to $1,800.

