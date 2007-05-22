Go may not be very popular here in the US, but that didn't stop me from actually taking a few lessons when I was a kid (ladies, quit knocking down my door). Plus, it didn't stop this guy from designing an electronic roll-up Go board.

Shaped like a roll of parchment when contracted, the Go board rolls out to show the black and white pieces with what looks like e-ink. That's a fantastic idea, which could be extended to chess, checkers or Chinese checkers—since when I play somebody usually gets angry and knocks the pieces off the board when they lose. And by somebody, I mean me.

Electronic Go (Chinese Chess) Board [Yanko Design]