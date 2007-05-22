Australian Schools Have Been Trialling Facial Recognition Technology, Despite Serious Concerns About Children's Data

Go may not be very popular here in the US, but that didn't stop me from actually taking a few lessons when I was a kid (ladies, quit knocking down my door). Plus, it didn't stop this guy from designing an electronic roll-up Go board.

Shaped like a roll of parchment when contracted, the Go board rolls out to show the black and white pieces with what looks like e-ink. That's a fantastic idea, which could be extended to chess, checkers or Chinese checkers—since when I play somebody usually gets angry and knocks the pieces off the board when they lose. And by somebody, I mean me. – Jason Chen

