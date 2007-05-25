Electronic Bread Maker Looks, Acts Like a Rice Maker

We've never made homemade bread ourselves, but if we had these Japanese National automatic home bakery systems we just might. It looks just like a rice cooker, and allows you to pour in all the ingredients at once, press a button, and JIGGITY JAM, you've got bread.

If you don't like bread, it also makes pasta, cake, mochi, and raisin bread. Though raisin bread is still bread. But much, much more delicious. You know what else is delicious? Raisin bread. Oh wait, I just said that.

Product Page [National via Tokyo Mango]