Australian Schools Have Been Trialling Facial Recognition Technology, Despite Serious Concerns About Children's Data

Netflix Quietly Removes 30 Day Free Trials In Australia

Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again

Ecoplus Pen Cartridge Converts Any Pen to Stylus

20070501235807827.jpg

Needle-thin styluses are nice because they fit easily into the said device, but seriously, they are a pain in the ass to hold onto and use. LSN Global, a Korean company, has developed the Ecoplus, a refillable pen cartridge that can turn the average ballpoint pen into a stylus. No longer will gripping that miniature stylus be a pain in the ass. Just use your normal, comfortable pen. â€“Travis Hudson

Use your ballpoint pen as a stylus [AVING]

Trending Stories Right Now

au elon-musk evs tesla tesla-model-3

Why Teslas Cost So Much In Australia

Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
au feature microsoft pc windows-10 windows-10-update

Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again

Here we go again, folks. If you haven't installed the latest Windows 10 update, you should probably steer clear. The new patch is a cornucopia of serious issues that include slow boot times, program crashes and the blue screen of death.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles