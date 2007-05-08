Ecoplus Pen Cartridge Converts Any Pen to Stylus

Needle-thin styluses are nice because they fit easily into the said device, but seriously, they are a pain in the ass to hold onto and use. LSN Global, a Korean company, has developed the Ecoplus, a refillable pen cartridge that can turn the average ballpoint pen into a stylus. No longer will gripping that miniature stylus be a pain in the ass. Just use your normal, comfortable pen.

Use your ballpoint pen as a stylus [AVING]