Dressing Like Beekeeper May (Not?) Protect You From Evil Technology

sarahbeekeper.jpgDespite the fact that it's kind of, well, scientifically impossible to be allergic to wireless signals, there are increasing numbers of hypochondriacs out there who claim that all the cellphone and Wi-Fi signals out there are causing their health problems.

At least now they're making it easier for us to spot them as crazies. This woman, for example, has taken to wearing a net around her face to protect her from the evil spiritssignals that are causing her harm. She has all sorts of issues that she blames on Wi-Fi, despite the fact that tests have been done that show that these signals have no effect on the human body. Oh well, keep on rocking the 21st-century version of the tinfoil hat, lady. â€“Adam Frucci

Why Teslas Cost So Much In Australia

Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again

Here we go again, folks. If you haven't installed the latest Windows 10 update, you should probably steer clear. The new patch is a cornucopia of serious issues that include slow boot times, program crashes and the blue screen of death.

