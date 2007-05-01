Dressing Like Beekeeper May (Not?) Protect You From Evil Technology

Despite the fact that it's kind of, well, scientifically impossible to be allergic to wireless signals, there are increasing numbers of hypochondriacs out there who claim that all the cellphone and Wi-Fi signals out there are causing their health problems.

At least now they're making it easier for us to spot them as crazies. This woman, for example, has taken to wearing a net around her face to protect her from the evil spirits signals that are causing her harm. She has all sorts of issues that she blames on Wi-Fi, despite the fact that tests have been done that show that these signals have no effect on the human body. Oh well, keep on rocking the 21st-century version of the tinfoil hat, lady.

Spulch [via Textually]