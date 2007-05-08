Dragon Speakers Match Your Bruce Lee Themed Pad

We're not entirely sure if these Dragon Speakers are hip or not. In some settings they might look a bit tacky and others, such as a Chinese restaurant, they might be seen as post-kitsch cool. Either way, they're not monstrosities; they're just over 12 inches high and might just fit in with your eclectic dÃ©cor.

So far they're a design concept, but we rather like their hand-carved look and ominous Enter the Dragon countenances. If their designer Joakim Axelsson can just make sure they sound good, we're in.

Dragon Speaker [Yanko Design]