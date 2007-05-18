Dr. Frog Reminds You to Water Plants, Plays One on TV

If your plants always look like they came out of the jungle where Predator and Governor Schwarzenegger did battle, invest in Doctor Frog. He's an accredited Ph.D. in plantology, and uses what's left of the lower half of his body—he was in a horrific golf cart accident—to detect the conductivity of your soil.

Once he decides that your plants need water, he'll give out intermittent croaks, which make you go "what the hell was that," before you realize it's the goddamn frog again and throw some H2O onto your ferns.

Also, Dr. Frog is for indoor use only.

Product Page [Lazyboneuk via Uber Gizmo]