Australian Schools Have Been Trialling Facial Recognition Technology, Despite Serious Concerns About Children's Data

Netflix Quietly Removes 30 Day Free Trials In Australia

Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again

DPreview Bought Out by Amazon: How Does This Affect You?

dpreview.pngDid you hear that dpreview.com was just bought out by Amazon? If you're not familiar with dpreview, it's the largest database for digital camera reviews and news on the internet. Hell, it's even the first result if you type "cameras" into Google.

But how does the purchase of the biggest camera review site by the biggest online retailer affect you? Well, we (and the rest of the tech community) are still debating this internally, but the fact that Amazon is now owner and watcher of the site may call into question its impartiality towards camera reviews. Will Amazon pass down edicts for the reviewers telling them to pimp cameras with higher margins? Who knows. But something like this is akin say, CNET being bought out by Fry's.

In the meantime, we'll still give them the benefit of the doubt and believe they can give honest and unbiased reviews until they prove otherwise. We hope they stay true to their number one Google ranking. â€“ Jason Chen

Press Release [dpreview]

Trending Stories Right Now

au elon-musk evs tesla tesla-model-3

Why Teslas Cost So Much In Australia

Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
au feature microsoft pc windows-10 windows-10-update

Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again

Here we go again, folks. If you haven't installed the latest Windows 10 update, you should probably steer clear. The new patch is a cornucopia of serious issues that include slow boot times, program crashes and the blue screen of death.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles