Don't Get Hopes Up: Google Phone Outted Tomorrow?

Okay, so according to English tech blog Tech.co.uk, the folks at Google are holding a press conference tomorrow where one of the announcements will be a "product for mobiles." So naturally that means the Google phone, right? Wrong.

Personally, I'm not counting on it and I'll side with the guys at Gadget Lab who think it'll be another Google service that never makes it out of beta. Not to say I wouldn't mind a Google phone (if such a thing existed). Any guesses out there as to what we can expect tomorrow?

Is Google About to Unveil the Google Phone? [Tech.co.uk via Gadget Lab]