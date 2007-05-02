Doggie Stroller Robs Both You and Your Dog of Dignity

Australian Schools Have Been Trialling Facial Recognition Technology, Despite Serious Concerns About Children's Data

Well, consider my mind blown. Yes, that's a picture of a dog in a rainbow afro wig riding in a doggie stroller you're looking at. What has the world come to when there's a market for strollers so people can walk their dogs without their dogs actually walking? When did we decide that dogs didn't need and enjoy exercise? Will people actually buy and use this crap? Are these truly the end times, and, if so, what can I do to prepare for the rapture?

So many questions, so few answers. â€“Adam Frucci

AfroPets Products to present its baby stroller for pets [Aving]

