We're not sure how "real" this video is, but if taken at face value, it's a dog beating a stoner-looking dude at Wii Tennis. Our guess? They probably rigged up one of those fake dog arms (like the fake cat paws) and strapped a Wiimote to it. Otherwise, this is the smartest dog we've seen since our buddy's college girlfriend.

The Amazing Nintendo Wii-Playing Dog? [TecheBlog]