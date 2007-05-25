DLO TransDock Deluxe Keeps You From Crashing Your Car

Australian Schools Have Been Trialling Facial Recognition Technology, Despite Serious Concerns About Children's Data

There's been little innovation in the car iPod dock space lately, so that's why DLO's TransDock Deluxe caught us by surprise. Sure, its individual components—a steering wheel mounted remote, an FM tuner, an iPod mount, an AV-out port, an Aux-in port and a USB charging port—can be found elsewhere, but this is the first time we've seen them all together.

With the TransDock, it seems like you can keep your hands on the wheel all while charging your phone and fiddling with your iPod controls at the same time. With all these features, the $129 price point doesn't seem so outlandish. – Jason Chen

Product Page [DLO]

