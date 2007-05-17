Australian Schools Have Been Trialling Facial Recognition Technology, Despite Serious Concerns About Children's Data

Netflix Quietly Removes 30 Day Free Trials In Australia

Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again

DLO HomeDock Remote Means More Things To Do With Your Hand

mr_hero_video_lrg.jpg

DLO is taking a page from Sonos and Logitech by introducing HomeDock Remote, a $129.99 nano-styled remote with a display, giving you full control of the iPod. Your iPod sits in a cradle over by the sound system, while you and your little remote go wandering. More details, images and a photo depicting the kind of joy this product will bring you and your hot spouse (of either gender) after the jump.

mr_remote_lrg.jpg

The screen of the remote shows "Now Playing" when you don't press anything, and lets you browse artists, playlists and settings, too. There's no mention of other ways to browse; my guess is that's because there aren't any. DLO probably figured that scrolling through 10,000 song names would be frustrating on a display that can only show four lines at a time. It still might be a pain to locate an artist, but we'll hold off judgment until we get one to test out. It's an RF remote, so it works through walls. It also has a rechargeable battery, and docks just behind the iPod itself, like so:

mr_profile_lrg.jpg

If you don't believe that HomeDock Remote will change your life, just have a look at DLO's wine-loving models. If that doesn't convince you that drinking heavily and iPoddin' go well together, well, maybe you just haven't had enough to drink. It's already after 11, for God's sake! â€“ Wilson Rothman

mr_outside_circle.jpg

Product Page [DLO]

Trending Stories Right Now

au elon-musk evs tesla tesla-model-3

Why Teslas Cost So Much In Australia

Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
au feature microsoft pc windows-10 windows-10-update

Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again

Here we go again, folks. If you haven't installed the latest Windows 10 update, you should probably steer clear. The new patch is a cornucopia of serious issues that include slow boot times, program crashes and the blue screen of death.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles