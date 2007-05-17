DIY Helio Ocean Ringtones

The Ocean costs around $300, so the last thing you want is to be nickel and dimed for your ringtones. Luckily those crazy kids over at Heliocity figured out how to turn your MP3's into ringtones free of charge (it also works with MIDI or MMF files).

Basically, it just involves renaming the file extension and emailing it to your phone. But the end result is looking extra cool when your free Mr. Roboto ringtone starts up. Domo...domo.

How to upload MMF, Mp3, or MIDI Ringtones to Your Ocean [Heliocity]