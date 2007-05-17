Australian Schools Have Been Trialling Facial Recognition Technology, Despite Serious Concerns About Children's Data

DIY Helio Ocean Ringtones

oceanangle.jpg The Ocean costs around $300, so the last thing you want is to be nickel and dimed for your ringtones. Luckily those crazy kids over at Heliocity figured out how to turn your MP3's into ringtones free of charge (it also works with MIDI or MMF files).

Basically, it just involves renaming the file extension and emailing it to your phone. But the end result is looking extra cool when your free Mr. Roboto ringtone starts up. Domo...domo.– Ben Longo

How to upload MMF, Mp3, or MIDI Ringtones to Your Ocean [Heliocity]

Why Teslas Cost So Much In Australia

Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again

Here we go again, folks. If you haven't installed the latest Windows 10 update, you should probably steer clear. The new patch is a cornucopia of serious issues that include slow boot times, program crashes and the blue screen of death.

