DIY HDTVs Provide Questionable Benefits

What in the hell is a DIY HDTV? Well, a Korean company, A1 Display, offers a service in which customers can come in, pick out "particular components such as SMPC mainboard, tuner and exterior design," and within an hour they'll have a "custom" HDTV.

Is there really that much variation in HDTVs that this could be a worthwhile service? I'm guessing that they just have the five or so combinations in the back, and when they go to "build" one they just go "Hey, Kim, go grab me another black one!" VoilÃ¡, custom HDTV.

