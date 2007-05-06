DIY: Guitar Hero 2 Xbox 360 X-Plorer Mod

Hundreds of thousands of you are breakin' out the Guitar Hero on your Xbox 360 now (we know, because the guitars are hard as hell to find), so we thought this mod could be of some use. We don't personally find the fret buttons to be too loose, but if you do, this is how you can fix it.

By cutting out cardboard in the shape of the buttons into the buttons themselves, you can get rid of the slack and clackiness of the buttons and make them harder (?) to press. Hey, any way to beat Free Bird on Expert, right?

GHII: X-Plorer Cardboard Mod [Grown Up Gamers]