If you're looking for something to keep the kids busy on a Saturday morning (and they've already finish mowing the lawn, sweeping the gutters and trimming the hedges) then this leaf blower-powered hovercraft construction project might be a good way to keep them busy so you can watch Saturday morning cartoons in peace.

Just tell them not to dart into traffic since they'll have to use their $2-a-week allowance to pay the hospital bills if they get smacked by a car.

[via Neatorama]