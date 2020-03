Alan, over at HackedGadgets, put together this nifty little mod that is a great addition to any retro gamer's home entertainment center. Unfortunately, this mod uses one of those all-in-one controller game console things rather than an original Atari controller, but I'm not too picky. Hit the link to see how Alan did it, step-by-step. Remember the Atari paddles? I think I would rather put a TV remote in one of those.

Atari 2600 Joystick TV Remote Control [Hacked Gadgets]