Disky Digital Music Players Won't Let You Do Much of Anything

I think the problem with buying digital music is that it isn't restricted enough. I'd like to only be able to listen to my music on one device. Don't let me move them around! No, I don't deserve it. I've been a bad boy, a bad boy indeed!

Disky knows what I deserve for being so naughty. They're selling little, crappy music players that are pre-loaded with two hours of music for about $27. Want to take the pre-loaded songs off and listen to them elsewhere? Too bad. Want to delete them and put some other music on the player? No! You don't deserve that kind of freedom! You make me sick! Get out of my face!

Coolest Gadgets [via UberGizmo]