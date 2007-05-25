Disc Pod Dispenser Makes Past Methods of Disc Retrieval Painfully Obsolete

We see a lot of pointless gadgets around here, but sometimes a product comes along that blows us away with its utter lack of utility. The Disc Pod Dispenser is basically a Pez dispenser for discs. Load it up, push a button, and one pops out. Is twisting the plastic case off of a spindle when you want a disc really too much effort to put forward?

If you're in any way interested in dropping about $14 on this and shipping it from England, you might want to check out the Heartbeat Indicator mouse while you're at it, since your cardiologist might give you one in a couple years anyway.

Product Page [via Slashgear]