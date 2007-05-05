Warm Sewage Keeps Bottoms Toasty on Concrete Bench

Unlike the Turd Twister and Bathroom Louie, this fecal idea is pretty useful. A Quebec design student has created a concrete bench that heats by pumping water heated by warm sewage through the bench. In Montreal the sewer temperature stays at a toasty 60 degrees Fahrenheit most of the year. This bench uses pumps connected to the sewer pipe to pump water warmed by the sewage through the bench, therefore keeping your bum warm. Ironic? Yes, a little. Hit the jump to see a video explanation (don't worry, no sewage is shown).

Concrete Bench Heated by Warm Sewage [Treehugger]