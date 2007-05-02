"Design Object" Single Serve Coffee Maker

The WMF 1 is a coffee pad/pod/whatever-based single-serve coffee machine, which integrates your cup into its minimalist cubic design that's not much bigger than a couple of books. The cliche Mac-whiteness can be livened up with your choice of four colors for the lining. Exciting, I know. After dumping in the water and pressing a button, it only takes a minute to brew your coffee.

Personally, I prefer a French press, which is equally minimalist and probably brews better coffee, if you know what you're doing. No price for the WMF 1 yet, but minimalist + white = not cheap.

Product Page [WMF via Nerd Approved]