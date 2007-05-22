Denon Dolls Up GUI on its New A/V Receivers

Last month we got to check out Onkyo's new line of receivers and speakers. Today one of the users at AVS Forums has posted what appears to be a first-hand shot of Denon's new offerings. In particular, it's a shot of the GUI. Why the big deal?

Well, for one it's a lot more attractive than the blocky white-on-blue text, which is what most GUIs look like. It includes graphics along with text, which makes setup less scary and easier on the eyes. No word on how soon we'll see these receivers, but they've definitely earned our attention.

