Australian Schools Have Been Trialling Facial Recognition Technology, Despite Serious Concerns About Children's Data

Netflix Quietly Removes 30 Day Free Trials In Australia

Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again

Denon Dolls Up GUI on its New A/V Receivers

denon_4308_gui_lssetup.jpg

Last month we got to check out Onkyo's new line of receivers and speakers. Today one of the users at AVS Forums has posted what appears to be a first-hand shot of Denon's new offerings. In particular, it's a shot of the GUI. Why the big deal?

Well, for one it's a lot more attractive than the blocky white-on-blue text, which is what most GUIs look like. It includes graphics along with text, which makes setup less scary and easier on the eyes. No word on how soon we'll see these receivers, but they've definitely earned our attention. – Louis Ramirez

Denon 3808ci & 4308ci Thread [AVS Forum via Crave]

Trending Stories Right Now

au elon-musk evs tesla tesla-model-3

Why Teslas Cost So Much In Australia

Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
au feature microsoft pc windows-10 windows-10-update

Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again

Here we go again, folks. If you haven't installed the latest Windows 10 update, you should probably steer clear. The new patch is a cornucopia of serious issues that include slow boot times, program crashes and the blue screen of death.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles