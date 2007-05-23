Dell's Overclocked XPS 720 Monster Knows How to Keep its Cool

Australian Schools Have Been Trialling Facial Recognition Technology, Despite Serious Concerns About Children's Data

xps_720_h2c.jpg It's a good thing Dell's new XPS 720 H2C has some serious cooling going on 'cause otherwise this thing would explode. Not only does it come with an overclocked CPU (up to a 3.73GHz QX6800), but it also has overclocked memory modules and a dual 8800 GTX setup. It's essentially a big brother to the XPS 710 we saw back at CES. US pricing starts at $5,999. Full specs after the jump.

Â· Intel Core 2 Extreme quad-core processor QX6700 at 2.66GHz (factory overclocked1 to 3.46GHz) combined with nVIDIA nForce 680i SLi MCP

Â· Dell H2C thermo-electric/liquid cooling system
Â· 2GB 800MHz Corsair DOMINATOR DDR2 memory featuring EPP (factory overclocked1 to 1066MHz)

Â· SLI-enabled dual 768MB nVIDIA GeForce 8800 GTX graphics cards

Â· Dual 160GB SATA 3GB/s 10,000RPM hard drives that support RAID 0, 1, 0+1 and 54

Â· 2X Blu-ray disc drive

Â· Sound Blasterâ„¢ X-Fiâ„¢ XtremeMusic (D)** sound card

Â· 24-inch UltraSharpâ„¢ 2407FPW widescreen digital display with Dell AS50110-watt flat panel speakers

Â· Choice of MicrosoftÂ® Windows Vistaâ„¢ Home Premium or Windows XP Media Centre

Â· 2.44mm-thick aluminum case with high gloss Piano Black paint and 1KW power supply

Â· One year At Home limited warranty service and support

â€“ Louis Ramirez

Press Release

