Dell's First Convertible Tablet PC Revealed

dell_latitude_tablet_pc.jpg It may be the end of the work week for most of us, but the elves at Dell are still churning out products. Their latest is a Latitude Convertible Tablet PC, the company's first Tablet. Senior Vice President and General Manager of Dell's Business Product Group, Jeff Clarke, is seen cradling the newborn in a video posted on the company blog.

Here's what we know so far, plus the vid. (Never mind the shirt)

Clarke claims the Tablet will be one of the lightest convertibles out there when it debuts later this year. And from the looks of it in the video, we gotta agree. It looks damn slim. Apparently Dell also paid extra attention to the system's interface. The Tablet is being aimed at the education, healthcare, and corporate markets. More details as they unfold. – Louis Ramirez

Dell Tablet PC [Direct2Dell via jkOntheRun]

