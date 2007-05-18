Australian Schools Have Been Trialling Facial Recognition Technology, Despite Serious Concerns About Children's Data

Dell's Display Port Prototype Will Allow for Resolutions 4x Better Than HD

dell%20display%20port2.jpg Feast your eyes on Dell's sexy new LCD. It measures about half an inch thick and packs a resolution that's 4x sharper than the current HDTV resolutions. It's part of Dell's new Display Port technology.

The new interconnect will let you daisychain multiple monitors and connect other peripherals via one bi-directional cable. As you can see from the pic, it'll also allow for embedded peripherals around the display (this one has speakers built-in on the side). The tech can also be used with notebook displays. It's expected to come out later this year and if this is a sign of what's to come, we can't wait. – Louis Ramirez

Dell Shows Off Super-Slim Display Port LCD Monitor [Gearlog]

