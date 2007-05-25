Dell's Debuts Their Ubuntu Machines Today, Wal-Mart PCs Next Month

It's a busy week for Dell, who's launching both their Ubuntu and third-party pickings. Later this afternoon they'll begin offering three Ubuntu-based systems. You'll have a choice between the XPS 410n, Dimension E520n, or the Inspiron E1505n (for the laptop crowd). The latter two will start at $599 while the XPS will start at $899 $849. As we noted earlier, Dell will be offering hardware support for the systems (OS comes for an optional fee).

This weekend Starting June 10, Dell's first Wal-Mart offering, the Dimension E521, will roll out into more than 3,000 locations. Naturally, both more computers and more retail partners will follow, since Dell sees third-party retail as one its major new avenues to growth. Of course, the name of the game is audience expansion, so it's no coincidence that we're seeing the fruits of "Dell 2.0" the same week we're seeing its close to its Wally World debut as it grasps for consumers on both sides of the traditional Dell spectrum of sales.

