Australian Schools Have Been Trialling Facial Recognition Technology, Despite Serious Concerns About Children's Data

Netflix Quietly Removes 30 Day Free Trials In Australia

Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again

Dell and Microsoft Are Lovin' the Linux

Linux_soapopera.jpg

All of this recent Linux news sounds like a Telemundo soap opera. Last November, Microsoft pledged supportâ€”if not undying amorâ€”for Novell's Suse Linux platform. A week ago, Dell responded to pressure from its customers, and decided to get with Ubuntu ("la cervatilla exhuberante") for desktop and laptop systems designed for consumer use. But then...

Today, Dell said it will support Microsoft and Novell. Not only will it sell enterprise servers with the option of Suse Linux, but it will try to migrate self-administering Linux users over to Suse. Apparently, this isn't considered two-timing on Ubuntu, because Dell's relationship with Suse Linux will be strictly business.

I, for one, am not totally sure about Dell's two-timing. Just take a look at its Linux website, and try to explain where the Ubuntu relationship fits into all of this. Girlfriend, it don't count unless you got a ring on your finger. â€“ Wilson Rothman

Dell signs on with Microsoft, Novell [BusinessWeek]

Trending Stories Right Now

au elon-musk evs tesla tesla-model-3

Why Teslas Cost So Much In Australia

Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
au feature microsoft pc windows-10 windows-10-update

Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again

Here we go again, folks. If you haven't installed the latest Windows 10 update, you should probably steer clear. The new patch is a cornucopia of serious issues that include slow boot times, program crashes and the blue screen of death.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles