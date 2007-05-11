Defamer grabs a comp: HipTop3 giveaway

OK, so we've mentioned a few times comps are on the way, but we haven't quite finalised any just yet... yet... Well our sexy, scandalous, sister site, Defamer, has gone and trumped us with a comp â€” and they're giving away a mobile every text monkey would love.

If you want a piece of the HipTop3 action, head on over, hit the comp, and give them your best Lohan to Hilton, or vice versa, text message impersonation to win the phone, as well as an invite for two to the VIP launch party. Yeah, I know. That's hot. I get it. Closes May 21st.