Australian Schools Have Been Trialling Facial Recognition Technology, Despite Serious Concerns About Children's Data

Netflix Quietly Removes 30 Day Free Trials In Australia

Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again

Dean Kamen Cyborg Arm (Part II)

Not so long ago, we were all hot and bothered over Dean Kamen's new artificial arm planned for veterans who had lost a limb. But at the time all of our information was gleaned from a crappy audience camera filming the event.

In this newly available video—shot just this week—the man himself explains his motivations behind the device before showing a brief demonstration. It's still a tease...but this one has better lighting and we just can't get enough.– Mark Wilson

A Closer Look at Dean Kamen's Robotic Arm [boingboing]

Trending Stories Right Now

au elon-musk evs tesla tesla-model-3

Why Teslas Cost So Much In Australia

Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
au feature microsoft pc windows-10 windows-10-update

Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again

Here we go again, folks. If you haven't installed the latest Windows 10 update, you should probably steer clear. The new patch is a cornucopia of serious issues that include slow boot times, program crashes and the blue screen of death.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles