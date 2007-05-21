Dean Kamen Cyborg Arm (Part II)

Not so long ago, we were all hot and bothered over Dean Kamen's new artificial arm planned for veterans who had lost a limb. But at the time all of our information was gleaned from a crappy audience camera filming the event.

In this newly available video—shot just this week—the man himself explains his motivations behind the device before showing a brief demonstration. It's still a tease...but this one has better lighting and we just can't get enough.

A Closer Look at Dean Kamen's Robotic Arm [boingboing]