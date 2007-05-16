Dealzmodo USA: Save up to $822 on Sony Vaio Notebooks

Australian Schools Have Been Trialling Facial Recognition Technology, Despite Serious Concerns About Children's Data

SZ270.jpgYou're used to seeing the Dell laptops around the Dealzmodo neighbourhood, but today we have some Sony Vaio refurbished notebook up for grabs. Here they are in convenient bullet-list form, courtesy of Dealhack.

â€¢ Vaio VGN-SZ440 for $2146 - $751 instant savings = $1395. Includes 2GHz Core 2 Duo CPU, 2GB RAM, 120GB hard drive, DVD burner, 13.3-inch Wide LCD, and Windows Vista Business & Office 2007.
â€¢ Vaio VGN-SZ480 for $2255 - $789 instant savings = $1466. Includes 2GHz Core 2 Duo CPU, 1GB RAM, 160GB hard drive, DVD burner, 13.3-inch Wide LCD, and Windows Vista Business & MS Works.
â€¢ Vaio VGN-SZ480 for $2350 - $822 instant savings = $1528. Includes 2GHz Core 2 Duo CPU, 2GB RAM, 160GB hard drive, DVD burner, 13.3-inch Wide LCD, and Windows Vista Business & MS Works.
â€¢ Vaio VGN-SZ440 for $1846 - $517 instant savings = $1328. Includes 2GHz Core 2 Duo CPU, 2GB RAM, 80GB hard drive, DVD burner, 13.3-inch Wide LCD, and Windows Home Premium & MS Works.

These are some pretty good deals and that VGN-SZ480 beast is especially appealing at just more than $1,500. â€“Travis Hudson

Product Page [Via Dealhack]

