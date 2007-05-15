Dealzmodo USA: Get a Wii for $50

We're big fans of the online game rental company Gamefly here, so this deal is both fantastic and devious, depending on how ethical you are. Gamefly has a deal going that will give you either a Wii or one year of Gamefly if you get five of your friends to sign up for a month of service.

Well, instead getting five people who want Gamefly, just pay five friends $10 each (that's the cheapest Gamefly subscription) and have them sign up for a month before cancelling. You get a Wii for $50 and your five friends get a month's worth of free rentals. Win/win. Except for Gamefly, that is.

