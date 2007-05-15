Australian Schools Have Been Trialling Facial Recognition Technology, Despite Serious Concerns About Children's Data

Netflix Quietly Removes 30 Day Free Trials In Australia

Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again

Dealzmodo USA: Get a Wii for $50

2805-free-wii-gamefly-deal.jpgWe're big fans of the online game rental company Gamefly here, so this deal is both fantastic and devious, depending on how ethical you are. Gamefly has a deal going that will give you either a Wii or one year of Gamefly if you get five of your friends to sign up for a month of service.

Well, instead getting five people who want Gamefly, just pay five friends $10 each (that's the cheapest Gamefly subscription) and have them sign up for a month before cancelling. You get a Wii for $50 and your five friends get a month's worth of free rentals. Win/win. Except for Gamefly, that is. â€“ Jason Chen

Gamefly Deal [Gamefly via The Last Boss]

Why Teslas Cost So Much In Australia

Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again

Here we go again, folks. If you haven't installed the latest Windows 10 update, you should probably steer clear. The new patch is a cornucopia of serious issues that include slow boot times, program crashes and the blue screen of death.

