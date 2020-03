Sony's BDP-S1 has just got a two hundred dollar price drop from $999 to $799. While still not the cheapest Blu-ray—Samsung's BD-P1000 is $439 and the PS3 is $499 for the lower version—it does reflect on the lower Blue Laser diodes we reported on before.

If you're curious as to whether the firmware problems that affect this player have been fixed? Yeah, they have—with a firmware update.

Product Page [Amazon]