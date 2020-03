Dell is offering up $350 off Core 2 Duo Dimension PCs (excluding the XPS) that are priced more than $999. Just apply the coupon code $4?HW9L1NB4VTT at checkout for the savings. The deal is valid for through next Thursday, May 31, or until the coupon is used 4,000 times. This isn't a bad way to get a high-end PC for cheap (kind of).

Product Page [Via DH]