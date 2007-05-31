Dealzmodo USA: Logitech Harmony 659, $50

Tiger Direct, via Amazon, has this remote for $50 without any rebates or other BS. If you are looking for an excellent high-end universal remote without having to drop over a hundo, I would recommend this one. I personally use this remote and it is worth every penny I paid for it last year.

With the Harmony remotes there is no need for knowing any remote codes of your TV, set-top box or audio equipment. You simply attach the remote to a computer and tell the Harmony software what products you use, how you use them and the remote will do the rest. Man, this Harmony Kool-Aid is mighty tasty.

