Dealzmodo USA: Discounts, Rebates on New and Old MacBooks

For some reason Amazon has some pretty great deals on both old and new MacBooks. We can see giving instant discounts and $75 mail-in rebates on the old models (which lowers prices by up to $200+ on some) since the refresh just upped the specs, but new ones? That's weird.

If you want a super new one, you can get a $100 mail-in rebate if you order now. That brings the price down to $994, which coupled with free shipping and no tax, means this is an even sweeter deal than you may think.

