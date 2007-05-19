Dealzmodo USA: Discounts, Rebates on New and Old MacBooks

Australian Schools Have Been Trialling Facial Recognition Technology, Despite Serious Concerns About Children's Data

For some reason Amazon has some pretty great deals on both old and new MacBooks. We can see giving instant discounts and $75 mail-in rebates on the old models (which lowers prices by up to $200+ on some) since the refresh just upped the specs, but new ones? That's weird.

If you want a super new one, you can get a $100 mail-in rebate if you order now. That brings the price down to $994, which coupled with free shipping and no tax, means this is an even sweeter deal than you may think. – Jason Chen

Amazon offering discounts on old, new MacBook models [Apple Insider]

