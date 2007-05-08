Dealzmodo: Dell 24-inch LCD, $569

The Dell 2407WFP 24-inch widescreen LCD is one of the better LCDs out there, and Dell has it currently for $569, which is $100 lower than it's regular retail price of $669. This comes loaded with a card reader, four USB ports, component, s-video. composite, VGA and DVI connections. No BS, no rebates, no couponsâ€”this is a straight-up deal and you could even save more money if you buy a coupon off of eBay. It is sad that it was just a few years back that I paid that much for my 20-inch-wide Dell LCD that had half the connections.

Product Page [Dell]