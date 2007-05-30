Dealzmodo USA: Cheap Olevia Displays at Frys

If you are looking for a budget LCD TV or computer display, look no further. Olevia, a brand known for being cheap and of pretty good quality, has some pretty good deals on displays, courtesy of Fry's.

• Olevia 327V 27" LCD HD-Ready TV, $297 • Olevia 337H 37" HD Monitor LCD, $547

Note that these aren't the highest of high-quality displays, but for the price you can't go wrong unless you happen to be an A/V whore, but if you are an A/V whore I don't expect you to be looking at our Dealzmodo posts for A/V gear.

[Via Slickdeals]