Dealzmodo: AudioVox Xpress XM Receiver, $6 AR

Baseball season is going strong (go Rangers!) and there is no way to catch all of the games unless you have XM (or one of those insanely overpriced TV packages). Buy.com has the AudioVox Xpress XM receiver for $6 after $54 of instant savings and a $30 mail-in rebate. The rebate is only valid for new subscribers. The receiver includes everything you need to get started, including an integrated FM transmitter, DC power adapter, mounting brackets and antenna for your car. The rebate is valid through June 30 and shipping is free.

Product Page [Via Dealhack]