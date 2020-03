To celebrate Insteon's second anniversary, Smarthome is offering 20% off all their home automation and lighting controls as long as you type in "EFRIEND1" as you ecode when you check out.

They have some pretty cool stuff, like Logitech Harmony Remotes, speakers, X10 automation, and other stuff to make sure you never have to get up from your couch again. But if you're going to do that, at least get an exerciser or something.

Product Page [Smarthome]