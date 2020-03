American Inventor Spot has too much of two things—time on their hands and vaginas on their mind. How else can you explain this "experimental" tampon personal security taser.

It's pink, fluffy, wired, and can shock you with 50,000 volts. Oh, and it's shaped like a tampon. Fantastic, eh?

Just be careful not to mix this up with a real tampon, ladies. This is not a proper way to deal with unwanted pregnancies.

