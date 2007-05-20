Datel Drive Doctor, For Your Wii

The Datel Drive Doctor is like a brain controlling parasite for your Wii. Attach the unit through a bit of soldering, and your PC can interface with the Wii directly through its USB port.

What can you do from there? Lots. And just about nothing. While you can view the Wii's data streams in real time and even stick in a few codes of your own (mods, homebrew, etc), no one has actually created any programs to run yet.

So Gizmodo highly recommends that you buy the $35 Drive Doctor and create a healthy homebrewing community. We're right behind you.

Press Release [maxconsole]

Thanks Gabe!