Dangerous Maker's Faire Machines

It's a few days after Maker's, and I'm still in awe of how the whole nerd-fest went down. We're still sorting through the videos, and we've compiled a medley of all the dangerous Maker's Faire exhibits. You know, anything involving fire, lightning bolts, and/or killer bots. And we've set it to a background track of Loverboy. And yet, the entirety of Maker's Faire was still cooler in person.

Videos by Andrew Baron for Rocketboom and Sarah Meyers for Gizmodo, with editing by the amazing Richard Blakeley.