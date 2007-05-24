Australian Schools Have Been Trialling Facial Recognition Technology, Despite Serious Concerns About Children's Data

Netflix Quietly Removes 30 Day Free Trials In Australia

Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again

Dangerous Maker's Faire Machines

It's a few days after Maker's, and I'm still in awe of how the whole nerd-fest went down. We're still sorting through the videos, and we've compiled a medley of all the dangerous Maker's Faire exhibits. You know, anything involving fire, lightning bolts, and/or killer bots. And we've set it to a background track of Loverboy. And yet, the entirety of Maker's Faire was still cooler in person. – Brian Lam

Videos by Andrew Baron for Rocketboom and Sarah Meyers for Gizmodo, with editing by the amazing Richard Blakeley.

Trending Stories Right Now

au elon-musk evs tesla tesla-model-3

Why Teslas Cost So Much In Australia

Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
au feature microsoft pc windows-10 windows-10-update

Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again

Here we go again, folks. If you haven't installed the latest Windows 10 update, you should probably steer clear. The new patch is a cornucopia of serious issues that include slow boot times, program crashes and the blue screen of death.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles