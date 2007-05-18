Dahan Unveils the T-View, 120 Inches of Touchability

Korean company Dahan has come up with a monster ten-foot touchscreen with an amazing 10 millisecond response time. The T-View runs in Windows 2000 or XP, uses Rear projection and a surface mirror system, and corresponds to multi-finger touch - rather how I imagine Hugh Hefner does.

As for price and availability, who knows, but a straw poll at Gizmodo suggested you'd need around a kazillion dollars. There are a couple more pics after the jump.

Nice dolphin.

