I've been waiting to buy a piano for years, but something's always been missing. Sure, they're timeless, classy instruments, but I require some tacky fad to be attached to anything I own. Something like an… iPod dock?

Perfect! The horribly named iQ is a piano with an iPod dock that can play back music as well as have music played on it. Why invest in a beautiful piano you can be proud of for years when you can get one that's totally gimmicky and you'll be embarrassed of in a year or two?

PianoDisc to present its iPod docking piano 'iQ' [Aving]